Two of Daltile's Panoramic best-selling designs, Diamond Mine and Statuario, will now be available in both their existing extra-large wide slab sizes as well as a new 8’ long x 4’ wide panel size. The 8’x4’ panel size is standard for shower wall, shower floor and tub surround applications, making it even more convenient to include the beautiful Diamond Mine and Statuario designs in home bathrooms. Both Diamond Mine and Statuario are available in 6mm, with a polished finish.

