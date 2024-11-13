With a captivating design and charged with visual strength, Blue Roma intertwines sumptuous coppery veins on its distinctive grayish-blue canvas. Available in 63 x 126-inch large format slabs in a 12-mm or 6-mm thickness, the collection fills rooms with a natural aesthetic with a distinguished character, enhancing blue quartzite as a true masterpiece. Features infinite continuous design by successively placing the pieces in both their vertical and horizontal positions making it ideal for countertops.

XTONE porcelain surfaces combine the elegance of the most exclusive designs with the most advanced technical features.

www.xtone-surface.com