In Part One of this series, published in Stone World ‘s Coverings 2024 print issue and also appearing the June 2024 digital e-Magazine, we systematically began to unveil and unravel this conundrum encircling silicosis. It was imperative we began this journey together by exposing the many facets of this health hazard and by doing so, we set a foundation to engineer a path forward of effective management, ultimately yielding a sustainable future for everyone in the enterprise chain, starting with fabrication shops handling all materials containing crystalline silica.

Using Fig. 2.1 as a general snapshot of the global vulnerability, this chart is generates more questions than answers – but this is a good thing for positive change. For starters, let’s add Australia to this this chart since they seem to be leading the way to some level of “quartz reform.”

My research uncovered that The Lung Foundation of Australia published a draft of a comprehensive report entitled: “National Silicosis Prevention Strategy 2023-2028 and accompanying National Action Plan,” which revealed Australia’s estimated number of workers exposed to silica to be just under 600,000 per year across all industries. As we can see, that would add a histogram bar slightly higher than the bar representing the United Kingdom at around 500k.

Fig. 2.1 - Published, December of 2023 https://www.chartindustries.com/Articles/Deadly-Dust-Found-In-Construction

What is interesting is that every region displayed, except Australia, has an exposure number to total population percentage of roughly .6 to .7%; where Australia’s percentage is approx.. 2.2% -- three to four times larger than the other regions displayed. This could simply mean a relatively more robust focus on “development;” defined as any process involving the release of crystalline silica, such as masonry, fabrication, mining, etc., relative to the average population.

As figure 2.2 exemplifies “development” of commercial infrastructure; the dry grinding of concrete, for example, creates a prodigious amount of “dust,” some portion of which is quite likely, crystalline silica dust. Now, being outdoors can help in the more rapid dispersion of the airborne particles as it relates solely to the worker him or herself who is right near the dust release zone, and yet, the risks to the worker and surrounding workers remains too high, even outdoors, and frankly, the risk is not at all necessary to take.

Figure 2.2

Raupach / iStock / Getty Images Plus / via Getty Images

The end game to all this analysis is straightforward

There has been and remains a potent hazard created during the fabrication process of products containing crystalline silica, that for any number of reasons have been ignored by some portion of the surfacing industry; anywhere from minorly to egregiously, stemming from ignorance to negligence, by both company leadership and workers themselves. The aggregate consequence of which is lives and livelihoods continue to be affected, and we really do not know how deep this crisis will go. Change can and should start today, and should be championed with the mindset that the sooner change is implemented, the more livelihoods can be preserved.

Worthy of repeating: the key here is that it’s never too late to make TODAY “Day One,” the day of significant change. I can personally attest to some large fabrication shops with whom I am acquainted, (some domestic, some overseas, including Australia) who have been fabricating for around two decades. Each or more have had their workers test out negative for any lung damage.

This is a powerful statement. This demonstrates that the risk of pulmonary fibrosis as a result from fabricating quartz countertops, or for that matter, quartzite natural stone, cement and porcelain countertops, by better than average-sized shops, can be and has been successfully mitigate to zero. The key here is: it’s possible.

The logical question remains then: How is it that some large shops can position themselves successfully against any loss due to silica respiration and yet, other shops, from one kitchen per day to 50+, will have workers affected with silicosis? I believe the answer is several fold, but essentially begins with the top – the company’s leader.

The first step to begin (continue or improve) a sustainable journey of a respirable silica-free environment, involves the right leadership mindset. Having the owner/CEO focused on how to create an optimally safe working environment while still promoting the myriad products containing crystalline silica, there needs to be a corporate creed as such established. One that exists in both writing (clear mission) and actions – creating a “corporate spine” upon which all business activities must align that also includes regular reporting, testing and accountability.

There are more options these days than ever before regarding “silica safety” education and solutions for mitigation and elimination. Call your manufacturers and consumable suppliers, they will have solutions for you.

Also, it is imperative to view the costs to align with a silica-free environment as an investment – NOT an expense. The return could easily be classified as “priceless” as deterring from disease, death and profound physical malady has no price tag, let alone potentially accruing liabilities.

More crackdowns are coming – it is not IF, it’s WHEN. These may rear in requiring a special license to handle products that contain more than XX% of crystalline silica and/or it’s possible there may be statutory limits placed on the percentage of crystalline silica a quartz slab can have. We do not know yet, however, there is litigation out there and the results of the litigation will establish precedence, and in many cases, serve to shape the future landscape of the industry.

The threats of such should NOT be the motivation, care for your people and their families should be. Your people ARE your business. Servant Leadership is all about taking great care of your people who then, as a result of the safety and care, naturally take care of you. This is synergy.

From leadership we move towards education and controls. Your people should be educated on the risks and the required protocols. Training, handouts, signatures of understanding, Q & A, accountability and compliance, etc. would become compulsory. Remember: Ignorance is very dangerous in this case; transparency and intention are required.

A good question to ask yourself is, “Is there such a thing as a safe level of airborne crystalline silica?” Recall, it appears, the most hazardous type of crystalline silica is when the particles are very small – as you can see in Fig. 2.3, smaller than your average grains of sand; whose grains are roughly 225 microns in size. Silica particles can also decrease in size to nearly invisible and those are the most dangerous when airborne as they are not physically seen.

OSHA, in their efforts to protect workers against the effects of respirable silica, has issued two respirable crystalline silica standards: one for the general industry and maritime, and the other for construction. Access this link for a plethora of additional information on this: https://www.osha.gov/sites/default/files/publications/OSHA3768.pdf

Looking deeper into OSHA Standard 1926.1153 Subpart Z (Toxic & Hazardous Substances – respirable crystalline silica), OSHA has set the Personal Exposure Limit (PEL) at 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air, averaged over an eight hour shift. (time weighted average). A rough relative visual 50 micrograms can be seen in Figure 2.4.

Clearly the limit is quite small for most any manufacturing/fabrication/conversion environment and yet, this limit serves as a vital benchmark to not just achieve ,but surpass – and, it is absolutely possible to do so. THIS is the main objective.

Figure 2.4

Perhaps the best way to manage/ensure how respirable silica is mitigated is through the generous use of water in the cutting/grinding processes. Water acts as the suppressant to particles becoming airborne. There are some CNC machines that cut slabs fully submerged in water. The cutting beds are a self-contained area filled with water deep enough for total submersion of the slab. While not necessary, this is a very interesting option which I suggest fabricators research and evaluate.

The extent of specialized tooling and equipment is evolving rapidly with respect to controlling respirable silica. I am not an expert by any means, but always keeping an ear to the ground for what is available and coming. Talk to your tool and machine suppliers – they can guide you well. Contact industry organizations such as the International Surface Fabrication Association (ISFA) and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI), who have heavy stakes in this area and who already have great information and resources to help you navigate to your silica-free environment goals.

The question looms heavily in the surfacing industry regarding to what degree will there be statutory changes in products to control silicosis in the workplace. I think it is safe to say, change is coming, and whatever that ends up looking like, these changes will likely address both processes (shop environment), as well as the material itself.

As such, the industry is responding to the crisis by developing alternative raw materials and formulations to make a “quartz slab.” With average SiO2 content roughly ranging from 70 to 90%, there is a strong focus to reduce the crystalline silica content down to sub 40%. Ceteris-Paribus, this step alone should reduce the overall expected value of respirable silica affect and loss.

Breton has invented and patented a process to convert crystalline quartz to an amorphic structure, thereby virtually eliminating the risks associated with micro-pulmonary abrasions while maintaining the same properties of the quartz slab as we know it to have been.

Some manufacturers have already moved to including more “glass” (still in the SiO2 family) in the slab formulation. Most industrial glass is amorphic in nature and can be used to reduce the percentage of crystalline quartz to sub 60% levels. Complications arise in the polishing process, as quartz and glass have different hardnesses, so “too much glass” can take a manufacture to the point of diminishing returns. Alongside the careful evaluation of how much glass must be performance: Flexural strength for just one of several parameters, would be educed/compromised the more glass that is used. Every manufacturer must research and test accordingly.

There are other manufacturers that are beginning to use metal ore as both a raw material additive, as well as a “pigment” due to its naturally dark color from the preparation processes. Using post-consumer/industrial metal and glass, also serves to potentially provide an even greater sustainability story.

The other avenue manufacturers are looking towards is the use of feldspar, or more precisely, feldspathoids. So if quartz is the second most abundant mineral found on the planet, then, you guessed it, feldspar is number-one. While feldspar does contain a small amount of crystalline silica (less than 10%) in it and can be used as a filler – here again, the types and amounts require much research as formula changes will affect aesthetic and performance, and potentially, typical line processes to make a slab. Where quartz scores a 7 on the Mohs hardness scale, feldspar scores a 6. The two minerals have enough similarities that allow for a strategic percentage use of feldspar while maintaining slab performance, aesthetic integrity and decreasing the amount of crystalline silica in a slab.

Figure 2.5 Photo credit Lakeview images / iStock / Getty Images Plus/ Via Getty Images

I will create a strong argument that banning or eliminating quartz is a counter-productive strategy; pun IN-tended. Just as eliminating great white sharks to solve shark attack problems eventually leads to a proliferation of shark attacks by blues, tigers, bulls and hammer-heads, unilaterally banning quartz will lead to more quartzite and natural stone fabrication, ironically, preserving the silicosis hazard!

Think back to nature again, eliminating all sharks then as the solution will gravely affect the entire eco-system of the ocean. Similarly, eliminating quartz will profoundly affect several thousands of businesses and many times that amount of people and their livelihoods. Banning quartz is not the answer.

The best solutions produce win / wins. It CAN be done. It MUST be done. The Category of quartz surfacing is far too successful and impactful to eliminate, and therefore, acclimation to the respect it deserves is what is needed. I will continue to watch and report on both domestic and global developments, as this is all very fluid to say the least; much more to come!