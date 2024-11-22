DALLAS, TX -- Daltile’s Indoterra collection has been named the winner of the prestigious Best of BDNY Product Design Award in the “Health & Wellness” category. This annual product competition “recognizes manufacturers of products that demonstrate functionality, aesthetic progress and innovation in their respective categories.” Winning the top spot in the Health & Wellness category shines a light on the aesthetic beauty of Indoterra’s design, as well as its many other properties, including natural ingredients, hypoallergenic surface, resistance to the growth of bacteria, ease of cleanability and recycled content.

“Daltile is so honored to receive this important award recognizing our Indoterra porcelain tile collection,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile LLC. “In addition to the many tangible health and wellness benefits of our correctly made tile, Indoterra was also envisioned to serve as a multi-facetted design element for spaces, intentionally creating a soothing place where one can enjoy a calm relaxing atmosphere. The overarching ‘Designing For Wellbeing’ trend is very popular in the world of interior design and critical as a tool to achieve peaceful spaces of escape where we can rejuvenate amidst the pressures of a fast-paced and overly digitized world.”

“Aesthetically, Indoterra lends an authenticity and peacefulness to a space through its earthy inspired palette, desert touch surface and crafted imperfection,” said Grilli. “When envisioning Indoterra, we wanted to create a soft and uniform clay visual reminiscent of the terracotta touch and feel with gentle movement and a barely-there texture. We started with a color palette that was inspired by earthy elements, including muted warm and cooler neutrals, enriched by a terracotta and a deep moody volcanic-themed tone. Next, we enriched Indoterra’s design with unique tactile experiences. This crafting adds a sense of authenticity and uniqueness. Molded clay-like surfaces, uneven edges typical of handmade crafting, as well as a deep textured fluting that pays tribute to another classic inspiration, columns. This deep fluted texture combines tactile experience with a visual interest thanks to the light’s reflections on the surface, conveying a sense of calm through the rhythmic repeats of the pattern created.”