The City Collection by the architectural firm KPF evolved from the collaboration with Casalgrande Padana, with the ambition to create a new collection of ceramic tiles that could be used in place of stone or concrete in a wide range of applications -- from indoor floors and walls to outdoor façades. Inspiration for the collection comes from four international cities. The intention was to create a series of tiles able to embody the subjective experience of each of the places, featuring references to thec haracter, materials, urban shapes and patterns of these fabulous cities: New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The patterns and textures are the result of a close look into the nature of each city on various levels and of a subsequent process of simplification and abstraction designed to create products resembling natural materials.