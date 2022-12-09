Stones at Large porcelain stone collection, an innovative porcelain series inspired by some of the world’s most sought-after earthen materials, is available from Crossville. The collection delivers enduring luxury on a grand scale.

Featuring warm and cool colors from marble, onyx and quartzite, Stones at Large creatively reproduces the elegance of natural stone in sizes up to 48 x 48 inches with unpolished and polished surfaces. Because these stones are high-tech porcelain, the tiles offer the durability, stain resistance and incredible life cycle that porcelain offers, while still achieving the luminescent visual depth found in nature’s creations.