CROSSVILLE, TN -- AHF Products is introducing Crossville® Trajectory™, a concrete-look porcelain tile that can be used for a stunning interior or an outdoor oasis. Trajectory is a stylish upgrade in concrete-inspired flooring that not only elevates interior design but also blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living spaces, creating a seamless connection with nature.

Concrete has an enduring place in architectural design. It can be used as a backdrop for ultra-modern, sparse looks, inspiring industrial themes, or it can easily be softened with natural woods, stone, and greenery for a warm, earthy, and inviting space. This versatility now comes in an enhanced design with the concrete-look porcelain tile of Trajectory.

Designed to offer enduring elegance and superior durability, Trajectory redefines the timeless appeal of concrete with effortless maintenance. True concrete is porous and without proper seals can become discolored from spills, build up dirt, or even bacteria. Porcelain tile allows for the simple beauty of concrete while actually remaining simple to care for.

“Crossville continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the world of tile, combining style, durability, and eco-friendly innovation to inspire and elevate spaces,” says Lindsey Waldrep, vice president-marketing, Crossville. “With Trajectory, ever-stylish concrete looks are now available in sturdy porcelain, offering endless design possibilities,” Waldrep added.

Available in a curated palette of four meticulously crafted colors, Trajectory embodies modern sophistication. And its design is inspired by the celestial influence of the Milky Way. Says Waldrep, “when I look at the aggregate, it reminds me of the night sky in a dark sky zone, softening as the morning takes over. With color names being Direction, Path, Flight, and Flow, think satellites and spacecraft exploring new frontiers (of tile of course!).”

Proudly made in America, Trajectory offers versatility with unpolished and exterior finishes, seamlessly transitioning from indoor to outdoor settings. Choose from a range of sizes, including 12x24 and 24x24 field tiles, both rectified for precision installation. The 24 x 24 also comes in an exterior finish. The design can be enhanced with complementing mosaics, including a 2x4 stacked sheet-mounted option and a charming 2.5” circle mosaic, echoing the organic nature of the materials.

Established in 1986 as America’s first large-format porcelain tile brand, Crossville, located in Tennessee, is a leading American brand of beautiful, sustainable porcelain materials that advance the frontiers of tile design and performance. From producing the nation’s first large-format porcelain tiles, to developing cutting-edge performance innovations in surfacing solutions, the Crossville brand continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the tile industry. For more information about Crossville and its product offerings, visit www.crossvilleinc.com.