The Hide and Sleek wall tile collection offers an alluring shift in flat and three-dimensional tiles. Light plays along the pearlescent finish, casting shadows and illuminating vertical spaces throughout the day, causing the unique surface texture to recede and emerge in sophisticated elegance. While the flat tiles glitter and glow with subtle shimmer, the three-dimensional ceramic tiles evoke an abstract triangular geometry that is as organic as it is edgy and refined.

This large-scale 12- x 36-inch wall tile is offered in five harmonious colors of Chalk, Buff, Khaki, Coral and Lapis. Beautiful in a residential shower or backsplash or in a large-scale commercial setting, the new Hide and Sleek tile collection is easy to clean and maintain, durable and offers an enduring and sustainable surface.

To learn more about these wall tile collections, visit www.crossvilleinc.com.