Urban Essence, from American Olean, is thoughtfully crafted to capture the vibrancy of urban living. A unique spin on concrete-look tile, Urban Essence seamlessly blends high variation and authentic graphics to create an industrial retreat. Offering sought-after sizes in five neutral tones to meet your distinctive design requirements, the 15x30 lays the groundwork for a bold statement while the 1x6 mosaic draws interest with its linear shape. Elevate your space with Urban Essence – where contemporary design meets urban sophistication. Glazed porcelain floor and mosaic tile. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop, and shower floor applications. Proudly Made In The USA.

Visit www.americaolean.com for more information on the collection.