Reservorio’s collection of porcelain tile envelops your space with a natural color palette and authentic veining, creating an environment of serene beauty that blends into any setting. A canvas for elegance, the large format 24 x 48 lends to a seamless design, while the 12- x 24- fluted tile introduces depth and intrigue to your interior. Reservorio makes a statement while preserving the tranquil ambiance of a natural stone look. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and exterior floor applications. This collection is proudly made in the USA. For more information please visit www.americanolean.com.