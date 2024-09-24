Reservorio’s collection of porcelain tile envelops your space with a natural color palette and authentic veining, creating an environment of serene beauty that blends into any setting. A canvas for elegance, the large format 24 x 48 lends to a seamless design, while the 12- x 24- fluted tile introduces depth and intrigue to your interior. Reservorio makes a statement while preserving the tranquil ambiance of a natural stone look. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and exterior floor applications. This collection is proudly made in the USA. For more information please visit www.americanolean.com.
New Porcelain Collection from American Olean