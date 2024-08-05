Foyer brings to life two of this year’s hottest interior fashion trends — the need for sumptuous, luxurious design and then conversely, the affinity for materials that come from nature, such as Foyer’s marble looks. Foyer, from American Olean, features bold veining in three different marble designs, each with their own unique character and color palette. The collection’s 12-x 24-inch and 24- x 48-inch tiles can be used alone to create a strikingly grand marble visual, or may be coordinated in the same space with matching mosaics. Each of Foyer’s three different marble designs have matching 3-inch hexagon mosaics as well as a 3-inch mixed mosaics. These mosaics are stunning as an accent, shower floor or even as an entire bathroom floor. This collection combines the beauty of marble visuals with the durability of ColorBody porcelain. Proudly Made In The USA. Available nationwide.

www.americanolean.com



