Take the classic Color Story shades to new dimensions with the 2- x 8-inch Fluted and Wave Crest tiles. These innovative additions offer an array of possibilities, breathing fresh life into your space. The synergy of the linear and structural designs allows for an entirely new and playful display, where the stripes and waves harmoniously coexist. This artistic inspiration in a beloved color palette, creates a visual narrative that's exclusive to your style, telling a story that's uniquely yours. Glazed ceramic wall tile. Suitable for wall application.

Visit www.americanolean.com for more information.



