Ready to withstand heavy foot traffic, Subtle Strands is a ColorBody porcelain tile available in a variety of neutral shades and popular sizes. The “barely there” visual adds interest and depth while the calming color selection creates a unified space. Your design project is complete with Subtle Strands. Proudly Made In The USA. Available nationwide.

“Minimalist design many times uses texture and format to provide visual interest, as opposed to vivacious color or pattern,” said Halbert. “By realistically mimicking the warp and weft yarns in a sophisticated weave structure, Subtle Strands embodies the organic elements of woven materials, providing the illusion of texture.”

For more information on this collection visit www.americanolean.com.