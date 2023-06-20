The Era collection comes in six colors (Era Bianca, Era Bruna, Era Crema, Era Grigia, Era Perla, and Era Pepe) and various formats. The 30x60 cm, 60x60cm and 60x120 cm formats are 9mm thick and feature a natural and anti-slip grip version. The 120x120 cm format is 9 mm thick and has a natural finish.

The outdoor version of the Era tiles is 20mm thick and is available in Beige and Taupe and the 60x60cm and 60x120cm formats. These tiles’ excellent technical features and anti-slip finish make them perfect for color-coordinated projects with visual continuity between interiors and exteriors.

Thanks to their 20mm thickness, Casalgrande Padana tiles can be either laid on screed with adhesive, ensuring high load resistance or dry-laid on sand, gravel or turf. In this case, they can be walked on immediately. But there’s more. Fixed or height-adjustable polypropylene (PP) pedestals allow for creating raised outdoor floors and hide the electrical and water supply systems beneath them.

Era stone-effect tiles are perfectly rectified and are the ideal choice for tiling terraces, patios, verandas, walkways and swimming pools. The new Era collection is ideal for walls and floors, interiors and exteriors, residential and public projects, and new and restored buildings. In addition, it allows for multiple combinations to create original rustic, contemporary, minimalist or urban chic spaces. Casalgrande Padana’s new collection is flexible and versatile and can be used for creating bespoke furnishings.

Casalgrande Padana porcelain stoneware tiles are long-lasting, unalterable, non-absorbent and antibacterial, thanks to the Bios Antibacterial® technology (available upon request). They are also inert and resist flexure, frost and wear.

They are completely recyclable and are not affected by temperature fluctuations, whatever the latitude. In addition, these tiles do not warp, ensure high mechanical strength, remain unchanged over time and do not age.