Since starting his company in 1994, Dan Louis’ vision of helping companies become more efficient and employing American families came to fruition through his innovative mind and laser technology.

In 2019, LPI celebrated 25 years of innovative digital measuring solutions for companies in stone and various other industries. Led by its popular Laser Templator laser measuring system, LPI has sold more than 6,000 systems throughout the world that have helped thousands of companies increase their productivity.

Louis created LPI on the premise of helping people out by making their jobs easier, understanding how cumbersome it was to measure countertops, cabinets and rooms in general. He also wanted to provide job opportunities for the American worker and their families.

“I was fortunate enough to have the resources to engineer a few solutions that people liked and were beneficial for their business,” said Louis, CEO and owner of LPI. “I’ve always said the company exists for the benefit of the people, meaning not only our customers, but also our employees -- many of whom have been with the company for more than 10 years. I wanted a place where hardworking Americans could have a good career and support their families.”

The first product developed by Louis for the company was the SL-24 Laser Square, which allowed installers to execute perfect 90° or 45° tile layouts. A few years later, he introduced the GS-28 and GS-40 Saw Laser that mounted on bridge saws and CNC equipment to create a visible laser guideline for precise cuts.

In 2004, Louis introduced the industry’s first laser templator, the LT-55. This innovative system allowed templators to digitally measure countertops and cabinets, add elements such as overhangs, edge styles and backsplashes, and produce a digital template ready for fabrication.

He further enhanced this system and launched the LT-2D3D Laser Templator in 2013 with an improved 2D Laser Templator software and a new 3D Laser TemplatePro software. The advanced hardware design and user-friendly, yet robust, software allowed templators to send CNC-ready files directly from the jobsite to the shop for fabrication and to complete more jobs in a day. This innovation won the StonExpo Best Product Award in 2013, as well as several other awards.

Today, the LT-2D3D continues to be the market leader in digital templating systems with more than 3,000 customers worldwide, including 13 of the last 16 Stone World Fabricator of the Year award winners. LPI has also been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2017 and 2018. Also in 2018, Louis was recognized as an influential figure in the industry when he was inducted into the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) Hall of Fame.

“Just as important as all the success we have had over the past 25 years and looking at all the new things we have on the horizon, is the people inside and outside the company,” said Louis. “I just want people to be happy and enjoy life.”

Louis shares more of his story with us in a Stone World podcast, which will air next month.