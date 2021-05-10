DALLAS, TX -- Daltile recently launched three new tile collections and a new natural stone collection, bringing today’s hottest trends to life in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, shapes, patterns, materials and styles. These new assortments offer a myriad of fashionable products with exceptional performance features.

“Daltile is all about self-expression and empowering designers and consumers to be creative and bring their visions to life,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Energized by these new Spring 2021 tile and stone collections, Daltile continuously offers a breadth and depth of product that is unmatched in the industry and includes all of the latest ‘fashion-driven, on-trend products’ for which today’s designers and consumers are looking. Daltile offers endless possibilities to innovate, showcase creativity, and express personal style in any project.”

Soothe the soul and awaken the senses with tranquil design. Daltile’s new Enlite porcelain tile collection embraces the calming effect of natural stone visuals in five colors. Enlite celebrates the belief that less is more with the simple offer of a new 15- x 30-inch floor tile and a random linear mosaic.

Daltile’s new Transio porcelain tile collection celebrates tradition by honoring the classic look of wood in a modern color palette. Four colors provide the choice of rich browns, a contemporary beige, and an on-trend grey. The large 8- x 47-inch planks along with realistic graphics allow for natural-looking variation in a space. Daltile’s new Median porcelain tile collection offers both durability and beauty in design. Suitable for use on floors, walls and countertops, Median has the versatility and functionality needed for both residential and commercial installations. Available in six on-trend neutral colors, this modular design is offered in polished, matte, and textured surfaces.

A natural stone collection, new Pietra Divina features three marbles with a color palette that includes white with gray veining, white with warm gold movement and a black with delicate white accents. Offered in 4- x 12- and 12- x 24-inch tile sizes, a full selection of mosaics, and a 6- x 12-inch bamboo structure mosaic.