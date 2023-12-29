When luxury is a design essential, choose Divinium, a decadent porcelain and ceramic wall and mosaic collection, new from Daltile. Select from an assortment of sizes featuring: 3D ribbed 8-inch Hex, 6-x18-inch, 3-x 12-inch picket, 1-x 6-inch mosaic and the basketweave mosaic. Customize your design with the confidence of DEFEND, powered by Microban™, which eliminates 99% of the bacteria on the tile’s surface, 24/7. Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal and stone tile as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, exteriors and roofing tile. Visit www.daltile.com for more on the collection.