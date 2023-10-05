DALLAS, TX-- Dal-Tile, LLC and its powerhouse tile brands Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean are pleased to highlight their ESG efforts in tandem with the newly-released Mohawk Industries Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG). Dal-Tile, a subsidiary of Mohawk Industries, is making the ESG Report information easily accessible to customers via the Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean websites.

“Innovation and leadership are at the core of everything we do at Dal-Tile. Our team is continuously focused on demanding the very best from ourselves as we lead by example with sustainable choices and business practices that are grounded in integrity and responsibility,” said Matt Kahny, president of Dal-Tile, LLC. “We recently launched the ‘Our Promise’ platform which outlines our commitment to three key pillars: our planet, our people and transparent business practices. At Dal-Tile, we are passionate about creating beautiful tile responsibly, 365 days a year.”

“As Dal-Tile continues to increase the strength of our multi-facetted sustainability platform, responsible manufacturing remains a major focus for our company,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile, LLC. “The Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean environmental sustainability efforts include, but are not limited to, the following:”

— Over 99% of our tile collections contain recycled or reclaimed materials. 300 million — On average, our North American facilities recover and reuse over 300 million pounds of recycled and/or reclaimed material per year.

0% — Our tiles are made from only natural materials: water, clay, sand, feldspar, and other minerals. Our tiles contain zero VOCs, zero plastics, zero PVCs, zero allergens, and zero formaldehyde.