LE SUEUR, MN -- Cambria, a leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, has launched six new designs for residential and commercial applications, adding to its existing iconic palette. This brings Cambria’s total new offerings this year to 13, further establishing its position as a leader in trendsetting surface designs for homeowners and trade professionals.

Never-before-seen alloy veining is the key feature in the initial four designs of the cutting-edge Alloy Collection™, which captures the reflectivity and luster of brass and steel. Three different surface characteristics -- Smooth, Sculpted and Satin Ridge™ -- are offered in the collection, with veining that jets against white marbled canvases. The Alloy Collection™ debuts as part of a new luxurious Grandeur series -- the most premium level of all Cambria designs.

Rounding out this disruptive new offering are two striking additions to Cambria’s marble-alternative designs. The understated tone-on-tone designs feature cool gray and warm gold veining, reflecting the best of modern yet timeless nature-inspired beauty. All products in the November 2022 launch will be available to order beginning January 1, 2023.