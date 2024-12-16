LA MIRANDA, CA -- Makita U.S.A., Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality professional tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories, announces its return to Snocross as Title Sponsor for the Warnert Racing team as they compete in the 2024-2025 Amsoil Championship Snocross Tour.

Makita is a long-time partner with Warnert Racing and is back to support the team for another fun and exciting season in the snow. Race fans can enjoy on-site activations on race days and can see the latest Makita solutions in the Warnert pits.

Warnert Racing has achieved great success in previous seasons and Makita will continue to provide the technicians with XGT® cordless power tools to keep their racing sleds in top-performing condition. The XGT® System includes over 125 tools and gives users one battery platform for a full range of equipment and tools, including core handheld tools like impact drivers, drills and more.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Warnert Racing for the upcoming Snocross season,” said Brent Withey, vice president, brand marketing, Makita U.S.A., Inc. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we have built championship teams that consistently push the boundaries of performance. At Makita, we believe in providing the best tools and support to help our partners achieve their goals, and Warnert Racing embodies that spirit of relentless pursuit of victory. We look forward to another exciting season of success and teamwork."

Race fans are encouraged to go by the Makita booth at each race as there will be a chance to enter the National Can-Am MAKTRAK™ Sweepstakes and interact with a MAKTRAK™ display, as well as an XGT® and Outdoor Adventure product display. Fans can also purchase Makita and Warnert merchandise, see a Warnert Racing snowmobile on display and talk to representatives from the Warnert Race Team to help with any questions.