MIRADA, CA – Makita U.S.A., Inc., manufacturer of high-quality professional tools, power equipment and accessories, announced the Makita® Can-Am MAKTRAK™ Sweepstakes. The new sweepstakes launched on November 6, 2024 and combines a long list of top off-road components from leading brands, as well as the new MAKTRAK modular storage system and select tools from the expanding XGT® System of equipment and tools.

“This Can-Am is the perfect combination of ruggedness, style and is the perfect platform to show off our new MAKTRAK modular storage system,” said Brandon Meyer, senior brand specialist, Makita U.S.A., Inc. “Our customers work hard and play hard, and this side-by-side will be the perfect complement to their lifestyle with so many great off-road components from our partners.”

Makita has partnered with Can-Am and other top component manufacturers in the off-road industry to produce this complete custom side-by-side, including Kicker Audio, Hoppe Industries, Warnert Racing, Baja Designs, Rugged Radios, Warn Industries, Factor 55, UTV Source, KMC Wheels, XPS and features a custom wrap by GatorWraps in Ontario, CA.

The Grand Prize includes a fully customized Makita Edition 2024 Can-Am Defender Max Limited HD10 with off-road components and accessories from the listed sponsors. The back of the Can-Am is fitted with a full system of the newly released MAKTRAK modular storage system (https://www.makitatools.com/products/maktrak), a 40V max XGT two-piece combo kit (GT200D) and one Rugged Radio GMR2-PLUS-2-PACK GMRS Handheld Radio two-pack.

The sweepstakes is timed to the upcoming release of MAKTRAK the next generation in modular storage systems.

“Our corporate partners, consisting of the most innovative brands in the off-road industry, came together to create the Makita Edition 2024 Can-Am Defender Max Limited HD10,” said Brent Withey, vice president, brand marketing, Makita U.S.A., Inc. “This is truly a one-of-a kind prize for one lucky off-road enthusiast.”

For full details on the Makita Can-Am MAKTRAK™ Sweepstakes, and to view the official rules, go to the sweepstakes page at https://www.makitatools.com/events/sweepstakes/can-am.