Introducing the Tool Storage System by Groves Incorporated. Now you can store all your tools, accessories and other small items in one safe and secure location. Made of robust powder coated steel, our system provides dependability, durability and security.
The Tool Storage System is available as a wall-mounted system with any quantity of individual locker units, freestanding or mobile systems of either two or three individual locker units.
Individual Locker Dimensions: 20" deep × 24" wide × 72" tall
Available Options Include:
- Metal Peg Board with Mounting Bar
- Hooks not included
- Metal Louver Board with Mounting Bar Baskets not included
- Front Security Door
- Back Security Panels for Wall-Mounted System Standard with Freestanding and Mobile Systems
- Additional Shelves
