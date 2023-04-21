✕

Introducing the Tool Storage System by Groves Incorporated. Now you can store all your tools, accessories and other small items in one safe and secure location. Made of robust powder coated steel, our system provides dependability, durability and security.

The Tool Storage System is available as a wall-mounted system with any quantity of individual locker units, freestanding or mobile systems of either two or three individual locker units.

Individual Locker Dimensions: 20" deep × 24" wide × 72" tall

Available Options Include: