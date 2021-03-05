Cosentino Group is proud to announce its sponsorship of the fourth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, a stunning and creative showcase as told by leading interior designers across the country and best-in-class brands— all benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. This marks the second time Cosentino has sponsored the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, following previous participation in the celebrated Kips Bay Decorator Show House New York.

From April 8 to May 9, 2021, a Mediterranean-style home in West Palm Beach’s South End neighborhood will serve as the backdrop for this year’s event, with each design firm transforming an individual space before the home is unveiled to the public. The 4,400-square-foot space will be completely reimagined by 20 award-winning design firms.

“We’re delighted to return as sponsors for the fourth annual Decorators Show House in Palm Beach,” says Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and EVP Global Sales, Cosentino Group. “We look forward to continued collaboration with some of our industry’s top designers, and for such a deserving cause.”

Cosentino will return as the exclusive surfacing sponsor of the kitchen, designed with Dekton by renowned designer Mark Williams. The brand’s presence in the kitchen was also a highlight of the 2020 Home, designed by Sarah Blank.

Participating designers include: Alexandra Naranjo, Alexandra Naranjo Designs; Amy Morris, Amy Morris Interiors; Anna Braund, Anna Braund Interiors; Benjamin Deaton, Benjamin Deaton Interior Design; Brittany Bromley, Brittany Bromley Interiors; Cris Briger, Charles Peed, and Pablo Briger, Casa Gusto; Nina Magon, Contour Interior Design; Courtney Giles Decker, Courtney Giles Interiors, LLC; Ellen Kavanaugh, Ellen Kavanaugh Interiors; Fernando Wong, Fernando Wong Outdoor Living Design; Tavia Forbes and Monet Masters, Forbes+Masters; Harry Heissmann of Harry Heissmann Inc. in collaboration with artist Staszek Kotowski; Lisa Hynes and Heather Weisz, HW Interiors; Cece Bowman and Lori Deeds, Kemble Interiors, Inc.; Lorna Gross-Bryant, Lorna Gross Interior Design; Mally Skok, Mally Skok Design; Mark Williams and Niki Papadopoulos, Mark Williams Design; Mikel Welch, Mikel Welch Designs; Nicole White, Nicole White Designs Interiors; and Jorge Sanchez, Claudia Visconti, Brian Vertesch, and John Lubischer, SMI Landscape Architecture.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Show House will be a hybrid event—offering both in-person and virtual experiences. For those who wish to enjoy the work of this year’s design talent first-hand, the Show House will be implementing the proper precautions to protect participating designers and guests who choose to visit, including limiting the number of attendees; Admission tickets will be sold for specific dates and times to ensure guest count allows for ample social distancing. In addition, all guests and employees of the house will be required to wear masks, and health screenings will be conducted for all staff, as well as increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the House.

The Show House will be open to the public April 8- May 9, 2021, with an Opening Day Preview Reception on April 7, 2021. Tickets for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach must be purchased online at www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org/palmbeach. General admission hours will be Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx, New York, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, who together serve 20,000 youth, ages six through 18.