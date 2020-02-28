Cosentino Showcases Design and Innovation at Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House

Cosentino is honored to be a sponsor of the third annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, a stunning and creative showcase as told by leading interior designers across the country and best-in-class brands— all benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. Luminary spaces, including the kitchen and bathrooms, showcase the very latest from Cosentino’s ultra-compact Dekton and Silestone quartz surfaces.

This year, Kevin Isbell, Javier Fernandez, Sarah Blank and Robin Gannon showcased the endless abilities and application of Cosentino in their spaces

Javier Fernandez – Powder Room |“The design of my space uses a mixture of dark rich tones, light greys and rose gold,” says Fernandez, “Silestone Ocean Storm’s unique tone and pattern captures the design elements and color aesthetic perfectly.”

Kevin Isbell – Guest Suite Bathroom | “I wanted the en suite bath to be an escape from the exuberance of the bedroom, so I kept the palate neutral using only black and white,” said Isbell. A design tip to take away from his space? “Don’t be afraid of the dark. When used properly, black can be a stunning addition to any room.”

Robin Gannon – Guest Bedroom/ Bathroom |“I was trying to bridge the gap between traditional and modern and needed my materials to have texture,” said Gannon, “The Cosentino products I chose fit the bill perfectly and also offer great functionality.”

Sarah Blank – Kitchen | “Kitchens should endure for years to come, which is why we chose ultra-durable Dekton,” said Blank. “We selected the white hue with subtle veining for the countertops, as it complimented the blue cabinets.”