LOS ANGELES, CA -- Celebrity designer, television host and award-winning interior and product designer, Jennifer Farrell unveils her new partnership with Erinn Valencich, founder and CEO of StyleRow, to launch a global online platform and virtual shoppable tour for Farrell’s innovative Design Showhome Experience, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments.

As style icon and tastemaker, Farrell is a familiar face to a global audience of design fans and industry professionals alike, who have followed her designs and television shows for more than two decades. With her newest venture, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments, Farrell is creating the ultimate destination showhome experience, which will redefine the adaptable home of the future. Through her partnership with online platform StyleRow, she will launch a virtual tour and shoppable experience that connects the exclusive home furnishings, kitchen and bath and surface materials brands of I.C.E. House to a worldwide audience in an innovative and unparalleled format.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Erinn and StyleRow to share the journey of I.C.E. House with the world,” said Farrell. “Not only is Erinn one of my dearest friends, she’s also one of the smartest leaders in the design industry. What she’s created with StyleRow is brilliant: it allows A+D professionals and design lovers around the world to access an insider’s look into every detail of the project. Exclusive behind the scenes, design reveals and product drops, and a virtual tour with shoppable experience, where our luxury brand partners have their own virtual showrooms that can be explored and shopped around the globe.”

StyleRow is renowned for its ability to offer the global design community end-to-end project management tools, and for helping designers take their projects from inspiration to installation. The innovative and easy-to-use platform also helps designers to create beautifully branded presentations and mood boards, and to manage all admin aspects of design-build projects. Through the I.C.E. House and StyleRow partnership, the physical showhome being created by Farrell in the South of France will become all-access in the virtual world, with an unrivaled and game-changing immersive experience.

“We can’t wait to be the platform that gets to debut all of its magic digitally,” said Valencich about I.C.E. House. “StyleRow is a software platform I created for interior designers to be able to manage absolutely everything about their projects, but in a very visual way -- which will allow people from all over the globe to explore the design, the products, the materials and even download the marketing materials for I.C.E. House.”

I.C.E. House includes a spectacular two-year multimedia experience that reaches its pinnacle in 2026, offering a worldwide audience of industry professionals and design enthusiasts Farrell’s remarkable vision of the home of tomorrow: the marriage of high-end design and an ancient-meets-modern aesthetic, with self-sustaining adaptable spaces that evolve through time to become a forever home. The showhome will feature the finest in luxury products and materials from home furnishings, lighting, surfaces and kitchen and bath brands -- including Farrell’s own collections of furniture, lighting, art, rugs and decor for luxury brand Global Views, renowned for its 25+ year legacy. Their newest collaboration with Farrell makes its planned debut in summer 2025.

Farrell added that this new partnership with Valencich and StyleRow is fueling her excitement, as she is currently in France at the I.C.E. House site, working alongside her team to transform the historic stone farmhouses of this multi-structure design show home in order to make her exquisite designs come to life.