LOS ANGELES, CA – Jennifer Farrell of Jennifer Farrell Designs, an award-winning interior and product designer based in Los Angeles, CA, recently unveiled the news around her groundbreaking Design Showhome Experience, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments. in the South of France.

Over the next two years, Farrell will transform the Bordeaux enclave of historic stone farmhouses into the home of tomorrow: the marriage of high-end design and an ancient-meets-modern aesthetic, with self-sustaining adaptable spaces that evolve through time to become a forever home.

"Part of the story I want to tell at I.C.E. House is how the global culture of design is also personal and connected,” said Farrell. “Bringing the heritage of this ancient property in France into the future with adaptable, changing environments and the finest of luxury design as the great connector in that global story – that’s what I.C.E House is about, and what makes our breathtaking location the perfect place to tell that story."

Follow the journey on Instagram @i.c.e.house and Facebook @i.c.e.house.jf, as well as the new website www.icehousebyjenniferfarrell.com where interested visitors can sign up to receive first-look room reveals, exclusive design insights and behind-the-scenes, product reviews and more.