LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, a leading designer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, announced an exclusive partnership with renowned interior designer and television host, Jennifer Farrell. As an award-winning designer with a career spanning over two decades, Farrell has brought her signature style to countless homes and showrooms. Now, she’s lending her visionary touch to Emser Tile with the launch of two brand-new tile collections: Metamor and Eclissi, which will debut as part of the “Livable Luxury by Jennifer Farrell” line.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Jennifer once again,” said Kathy Greene, director of brand strategy and communications at Emser Tile. “With Metamor and Eclissi, she has crafted collections that truly resonate with today's design trends while honoring timeless artistry. It will be exciting to showcase these collections at the International Builders’ Show [this month].”

"I am beyond delighted to partner with Emser Tile to launch our new tile collections

together,” said Farrell. “Emser is the defining brand and industry leader of the tile

world, and we have had years of incredible brand partnership initiatives together. To now

have this exciting opportunity to team up with Emser for this new collaboration is quite

literally a dream come true."

The Metamor and Eclissi collections are inspired by hand-crafted artisan heritage, seamlessly blending ancient influences with modern aesthetics. “Our first two collections together embrace a timeless yet forward-thinking approach to tile, celebrating craftsmanship and contemporary elegance,” said Farrell.

Emser Tile shares Farrell’s enthusiasm for pushing boundaries in design and is excited to bring these collections to life. “Jennifer’s unique perspective and deep understanding of both design and product innovation make her an ideal partner,” said Greene. “We can’t wait for everyone to experience these stunning new collections.”