LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, a leading designer, marketer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, is excited to announce its Designer Grout Collection. The specially curated collection of grout colors has been designed in partnership with Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, to enable Emser to offer customers even more unique design driven products to complete any of their tile and stone projects -- all from one resource.

“Emser Tile aims to be the source for the world’s most beautiful tile and stone product offerings, delivering solutions necessary for projects, start to finish,” said Mara Villanueva-Heras, vice president of marketing at Emser Tile. “By partnering with Laticrete, Emser is able to offer grout colors that coordinate with many of our beautiful tile collections providing our customers even more unique and stylish options to perfectly finish any space.”

Inspired by nature, wellness and sustainability, the on-trend colors of the Designer Grout Collection celebrate the beauty found in blush tones, warm taupe, blues and greens. The collection of five unique colors gives Emser the opportunity to showcase grout as a design element -- one that can easily change the finished look of tile projects.

Not only is the collection meant to inspire through its popular color palette, it is also designed with performance in mind: