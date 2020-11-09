LOS ANGELES, CA -- Emser Tile, a leading designer, marketer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, recently appointed Suzanne Zurfluh as the company’s new director of design and trend. With two decades of experience in design and marketing luxury products, Suzanne will enhance Emser’s strategy and broaden its position in product development and trend forecasting.

Zurfluh has spent the majority of her career in the floor covering industry focusing on both the residential and commercial segments. She studied Textile Design at the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science (presently known as Jefferson University) and acquired her MBA in Marketing at Loyola Marymount University. She then went on to work in New York, NY, and Los Angeles, CA, where her experience ranged from managing trend research and designing new products and color lines to branding, art direction and advertising.

“I am very excited about my new role at Emser Tile, as I have always been fascinated with the company’s extensive yet recognizable product offering,” Zurfluh said. “I am ready to get to work alongside the product development, marketing and sales teams in order to create the design-forward, unique and beautiful tile that customers have come to know and love from Emser.”

At Emser Tile, Zurfluh will collaborate with the marketing and product development teams to develop an annual design and trend strategy. Together, they will host design groups to connect Emser to the design community and develop product collections that provide the market with story and inspiration. Included in this design-forward initiative is collaborating with national design firms on product development and custom product collections, including Gensler.

“Suzanne brings years of design leadership experience and we welcome that knowledge and creativity to the Emser Tile team,” said Mark Seal, vice president of supply chain. “With her new insights, the Emser team is excited to see the innovative products that will debut in 2021.”