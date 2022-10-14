Designer Jennifer Farrell unveiled her latest creative project: The Surfaces Showhome: Calibu Vineyard. Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains in Calabasas, California, the 7,300-square-foot home sits on 3.5 acres alongside Malibu coast wineries and celebrity estates.

The original English Tudor home was built in the 1980s, and through an 18-month renovation, Farrell transformed the property into “Modern Montauk” style. She named the home "Calibu" for its location, positioned between Calabasas and Malibu.

In addition, Farrell unveiled her first "Calibu" brand wines at the September 23 event. According to Farrell, Malibu coast winds conditions of very hot daytime temperatures and very cold nighttime temperatures, which are perfect for growing Grenache.

TISE, The International Surface Event, teamed up with Jennifer Farrell to create the show home. "We have flooring, we have lighting, and outdoor areas," said Dana Hicks, TISE show director. "It's a stunning Calabasas home with a vineyard."

Developed in partnership between Jennifer Farrell Designs and The International Surface Event, this unique remodel project calls attention to some of the finest surfacing trends.

Mohawk TecWood floors anchor the entire upstairs of Calibu, and Karastan rugs are featured throughout.

"Mohawk is always looking for new, interesting and unique homes," said Seth Arnold, vice president residential marketing, Mohawk. "We partnered with Jennifer on this home because it is a very unique space. She had a very ambitious goal, and Mohawk felt like this was the perfect environment for TecWood, our natural hardwood line, and it has come out absolutely beautiful."

Faux-wood porcelain tile by Emser was installed in a herringbone pattern on the first floor. The company also provided large-format porcelain slabs and mosaic tiles for the home.

"Jennifer was a great partner," said Mara Villanueva-Heras, vice president of marketing, Emser. "She had a vision for what she wanted to create. We provided options, and she highlighted our product in a great way."

Creative Magnetic Flooring provided custom wallpaper murals that install seamlessly with their easy-to-use magnetic technology, and feature custom artwork from painter Charlotte Terrell in the foyer and photographer Tess Hunt in the primary bedroom. Anderson Tuftex provided Ming Solstice carpet for the theater room. Best Cheer Stone offered stone counters and stone slabs throughout. ForeverLawn supplied synthetic lawn materials for the exterior of the home, including a putting green and pet run for a luxurious landscape that is as durable as it is beautiful.

"Seeing the design taste of Jennifer Farrell come to life through the partners is just spectacular," said Josh Young, engagement specialist, World Floor Covering Association.

Tour the space virtually at intlsurfaceevent.com.