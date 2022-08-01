MALIBU, CA -- The Surfaces Calibu Vineyard Celebrity Showhome Wine & Design Experience is an exclusive event scheduled for September 24 and 25, 2022. Luxury shuttles will tour guests through the beautiful Malibu Hills on a multi-stop experience, featuring the ultimate in luxury design, product discovery, inspiring destinations and Malibu Coast wines. To learn more about this unique experience and the Calibu Vineyard showhome, designed by Jennifer Farrell, as well as to register, visit: https://www.intlsurfaceevent.com/surfaces/reveals/the-foyer.html?utm_campaign=CRE22TTV_MDS_CalibuVineyard%20%20%7C%20Wine%20Design%20%231&utm_emailname=CRE22TTV_MDS_CalibuVineyard_WineDesign1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&utm_MDMContactID=02879de5-635b-48ce-8e4d-80cf401b95e7&utm_campaigntype=Exhibitor%20Promotion&eM=7b0364f7b9ec22c530c1c5a83270e63a0060769581d7c747c50c1c3ab2bec536&eventSeriesCode=ES_TISELVE&eventEditionCode=CRE21TLV&sessionCode=NULL