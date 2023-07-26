TVS Design & Architecture, based in Atlanta, GA, was the recipient of first place in the Commercial category of the Ceramics of Italy Design Competition for its renovation of Promenade Tower in Atlanta. Steve Clem, FAIA, IIDA, ASID, principal at TVS, accepted the award and provided details about the remodel project at a presentation held during Coverings 2023, which took place this past spring at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Clem explained the project, Promenade Tower, a 775,000-square-foot office building uniquely positioned near key attractions such as Woodruff Art Center, houses the office for TVS. The design team was tasked with creating a transformative design to revitalize and attract new tenants to the iconic tower.

Gauged porcelain panels were selected for the renovation to dramatically convert the ground floor into a grand social gathering area. Equipped with stadium seating and several elevated lounge areas, wood-look tile from Provenza’s Rovere Puro collection was paired with flooring tiles from Imola’s limestone line – seamlessly flowing into the elevator banks.

“We have been doing some amazing work with large quantities of Italian tile,” explained Clem. “They are some of the most beautiful materials on the planet. I have had the fortune of being to Italy many times for natural stone and quarries, but also, a couple of years ago, I had an opportunity with Ceramic Technics to visit multiple tile manufacturing in Italy. It really gave me an enhanced understanding of the capabilities of the product. So, we have been using it liberally and have been creating some fantastic projects. It has all been kind of preparing us for this particular project, which is currently where our office is located.”

