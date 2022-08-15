DALLAS, TX -- SURFACES from The International Surface Event (TISE) announces celebrity showhome tours, September 24th and 25th in Malibu Hills, CA. After 18 months of construction, it is time to step inside the one-of-a-kind SURFACES Calibu Vineyard Celebrity Showhome and experience incredible architecture, products and design first-hand. This 7,300- square-foot Malibu Hills Estate, developed by celebrity designer and TV host Jennifer Farrell, will feed your appetite for contemporary interiors and offer an up-close and personal look into design at its finest.

To add to the showhome tour and enhance the magical vineyard lifestyle at Calibu, SURFACES has created the Wine & Design Experience for home tours attendees which combines the ultimate in luxury design, product discovery and inspiring destinations with tasting flights of Malibu Coast wines including the exclusive NEW release of the Calibu Vineyard wines. Luxury shuttles will tour you through the beautiful Malibu Hills on this multi-stop experience.

Home tour tickets are on sale now. Home tour participants have two options to participate in the home tours. Attendees should register now as tickets are limited for this unique experience.

Calibu Vineyard Wine & Design One Day Pass is the full, exclusive wine and design experience. The pass provides a full day of touring the full Calibu estate, meeting with product manufacturers and hearing design insights from Jennifer Farrell for your selected event date, either Saturday, September 24th from 10am to 4pm or Sunday, September 25th from 10am to 4pm. Pass also includes an exclusive wine tasting flight at Calibu Vineyard and at Heavens Hill Estate. Pass includes parking, round-trip shuttle to/from King Gillette Ranch, Heaven’s Hill Estate and Calibu Vineyard, plus access to the virtual tour after the event dates for continued sourcing and shopping.

The Calibu Vineyard Showhome Tour Only One Day Pass provides a full day of touring the full Calibu estate, meeting with product manufacturers, and hearing design insights from Jennifer Farrell for your selected event date, either Saturday, September 24th from 10am to 4pm or Sunday, September 25th from 10am to 4pm. Pass includes parking, round-trip shuttle to/from King Gillette Ranch to Calibu and access to the virtual tour after the event dates for continued sourcing and shopping

A tastefully curated array of products and materials from the SURFACES Showhome: Calibu Vineyard partners have been artfully infused into this estate, to create a bespoke design vision unlike any other. Tour attendees will have the opportunity to shop and source the showhome during the tour by scanning product placards placed throughout the estate, ask product questions with the brands, and discuss design insights directly with the Calibu Vineyard celebrity designer, Jennifer Farrell.

As Project Partner in Appliances and Fixtures, Ferguson presents the best in appliances by Monogram, exquisite fixtures by House of Rohl, with beautiful contributions by Signature Hardware and GE. Lamps Plus luxury lighting is showcased both indoors and outdoors, including their exclusive brands. Herringbone floor tile, large format porcelain slabs and gorgeous mosaics are presented by Emser Tile. Best Cheer Stone offers stunning counters and stone slabs throughout. And Eichholtz provides couture luxury furnishings as the perfect complement to the living room. Mohawk's beautiful hardwood floors anchor the entire upstairs of Calibu, while the amazing rugs from Karastan dazzle rooms throughout the home. Custom Comfort Mattress creates a one-of-a-kind bed for the primary suite, and California Closets makes the primary closet a dream space. CMF provides bespoke wallpaper murals that install seamlessly with their easy-to-use magnetic technology, and feature custom artwork from painter Charlotte Terrell and photographer Tess Hunt. 11 Ravens elevates gaming to an art form with the custom Vitro Table Tennis table. Rustica creates barn doors that go beyond the barn, transforming closet spaces to luxury statements. Anderson/Tuftex presents heirloom-quality carpet featured in the home. The outdoor kitchen is decked out with the ultimate in Lynx appliances by Middleby, and ForeverLawn surrounds the exterior of the home with the finest in synthetic lawn materials, including a putting green and pet run for a luxurious landscape that is as durable as it is beautiful.

