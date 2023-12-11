LAS VEGAS, NV -- Registration is now open for the ASID Inside SURFACES Tours, a joint venture between The International Surface Event (TISE) and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). The two organizations have partnered to debut a series of free tours pairing insightful educational segments with curated stops at leading surface manufacturers, with insightful educational segments during the upcoming TISE show, scheduled for January 24 to 26, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

ASID Inside SURFACES Tour Host Wendy Glaister, Allied ASID, principal and owner of Wendy Glaister Interiors shares; “I am thrilled to be kicking off the inaugural launch of this new partnership and for the opportunity to bring ASID members together like never before. As past president of the ASID CA/Central Nevada Chapter, I have always valued the organization's ability to forge stronger connections that connect and uplift our design community.”

The ASID tours are a free and exciting opportunity that will deliver inspiring brand discovery, by introducing participants to the innovative world of hard and soft surfaces while they expand their resources. The partnership between TISE and ASID is created to increase show traffic and to introduce designers to experience TISE like never before, by offering a special ASID Inside SURFACES Tour with a two-day events program that will deliver curated and guided tours where designers will visit the top surface, stone, tile, and mosaic brands exhibiting at TISE 2024.

ASID Inside Surfaces Tour is for 50 ASID designer members in good standing to sign up to participate in one of two curated and guided half-day tour options, either on the afternoon of Thursday, January 25th or the morning of Friday, January 26th. Tour participants will also receive a free three-day exhibit hall pass to the show, as well as access to educational events and gain access to an exclusive VIP Lounge for refreshment and group networking.

ASID Inside SURFACES Tour multi-events program is developed with the executive and marketing teams of TISE; tour host Shane Jones, Allied ASID, senior manager of development; industry partnerships at ASID; tour producer Serena Martin; 24/7 Creative Agency and tour host, Glaister; who will map out the 10 to 12 tour stops, provide personalized introductions and teach tour participants how to navigate North America’s largest surface event like a pro.