CHILTON, WI -- Buechel Stone, a leading natural stone quarrier and fabricator, announced the launch of its redesigned website and unveiled its refreshed logo.

Key improvements for the new website include streamlined navigation, faster speed and a better mobile device experience. Buechel Stone partnered with marketing agency Bespoke Luxury Marketing, based in Manhattan, NY, for this project. Together, they looked to Buechel Stone’s own design centers as their source of inspiration for the new online experience. At each design center, a backdrop of solid black walls accentuates the colors and textures of the stone, with each natural

stone display showcased similar to the way framed artwork is displayed in a gallery.

“What started as a website update quickly turned into something much deeper,” said Marketing Manager Kristin Armitage. “As we embarked on this process, we realized we needed to update our branding and message to fully embrace our path forward and emulate the experience our clients feel when they visit one of our design centers.”

When refreshing the logo, Buechel Stone worked with Bespoke to maintain the brand’s familiarity while elevating the overall look. The simplified color palette and modern design signify Buechel Stone’s continued path into a new modern era of the construction industry.

“The new logo maintains the triangle icon that has come to represent multiple facets of our business: the three stone categories we specialize in – building stone, landscape stone and custom cut stone – as well as Buechel’s three unique ‘rights’ – having the right products, the right resources and the right Rockstars to help at every project phase,” said Mike Buechel, vice president.

“Keeping the triangle icon is to honor the history and legacy of those who got us this far,” said President Scott Buechel. “To make this update during our 60th year in business has given us an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come while also signifying our commitment to our clients in the building industry that as their natural stone needs evolve, Buechel Stone will be right there with them.”

Visitors are invited to explore the new website and sign up for Buechel Stone’s newsletter to stay up to date on all the latest industry insights and company news.