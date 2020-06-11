Buechel Stone Purchases Assets of Pray Stone

WINFIELD, Kansas — Buechel Stone Corporation purchased the assets of Pray Stone Company in Winfield, Kansas. Pray Stone was Buechel Stone’s vendor for Silverdale and Aged Parchment blocks used in their cut stone operation. This purchase includes all assets, land leases, and customer lists currently maintained by Pray Stone.

Scott Buechel states it was a great opportunity. “Our cut stone division has continued to grow and become a larger part of our business as people want a turnkey operation to make their selection and purchase simple. It also opens our other core products to a larger customer base.”

Buechel Stone will offer finished products as well as blocks and sawn slabs.

“Initially our plan is to do block and slab sales, along with full veneer products directly in Winfield,” said Tony Mueller, VP of Sales. “The more detailed work will be done at our Saw Shop in Chilton, Wisconsin.”

“It is our intention to invest in new equipment to give the location more production capabilities,” said April Dowland, VP of Operations and HR. “We want to get in there and work through current orders and production processes, and feel it best to get a feel of what is most needed before making significant investments.”

This purchase also opens a new quarry to Buechel Stone. The third quarry is a layered limestone with a tight grained, light buff color. The stone has excellent workability and consistent colors making for a great Ashlar, Castle Rock, and Tailored Blend.

Kansas native Brandi Gilmartin will be the Operations Manager for this location and will oversee the daily production and quarrying operations. Brandi, along with the rest of the new Rockstars will live by our mission of offering the best, most dependable experience in the natural stone industry.