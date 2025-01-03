NEW YORK, NY – In 2025, World Monuments Fund (WMF) will celebrate its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of dedication to preserving the world’s cultural heritage.

Founded in 1965 by Colonel James A. Gray, WMF began with a bold mission to protect historic landmarks around the world from mounting threats. Since then, WMF has expanded to support over 700 sites across 112 countries, providing communities with the expertise and resources needed to safeguard and revitalize the places that shape their identities. These efforts are exemplified through the World Monuments Watch, which highlights sites facing challenges like climate change, tourism and crises. The latest Watch, the first since 2022, will be released mid-January 2025.

“Heritage preservation is a force for resilience, unity and hope, empowering communities to confront today's pressing challenges,” said Bénédicte de Montlaur, president and CEO of WMF. “From climate change and over tourism to post-conflict recovery and inclusivity, WMF’s work supports communities by strengthening identities and fostering peace. Over the past 60 years, WMF has evolved to meet these complex challenges, growing from a pioneering initiative into a global authority on heritage preservation and positively impacting society along the way.”