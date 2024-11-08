LAS VEGAS, NV -- Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor and comedian, David Spade, will headline for the Design & Construction Week (DCW) Opening Ceremonies at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Best known for his iconic roles on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and the hit sitcom Just Shoot Me, Spade has had a successful career spanning film, television and stand-up comedy. He has continued to captivate audiences through his roles in movies like The Wrong Missy and Grown Ups 2. A New York Times best-selling author and stand-up comic, Spade brings his signature wit and charm to stages nationwide.

Spade became a household name during his five-year tenure on Saturday Night Live, where he introduced memorable characters like the sarcastic "Hollywood Minute" reporter. His work on the hit sitcom Just Shoot Me, where he portrayed the ambitious and snarky assistant Dennis Finch, earned him nominations for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe, solidifying his place in television comedy history. Beyond the small screen, Spade has built a successful film career, starring in and co-writing comedies such as Joe Dirt and Tommy Boy, the latter of which won him and Chris Farley the MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Duo.

Spade continues to captivate audiences with his diverse projects. His 2020 Netflix hit The Wrong Missy became one of the platform’s most-watched films. He ventured into late-night television with Lights Out with David Spade on Comedy Central and his voice acting talents also shine in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise, where he brought to life the quirky Griffin the Invisible Man. In addition to his film and TV work, Spade's 2019 audiobook A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World became a New York Times bestseller.

Open to all registered attendees, doors will open at 7 a.m. Limited general seating is available on a first-come first-served basis.

Complimentary shuttle bus service is provided between all official NAHB International Builders' Show and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) hotels and the Paradise Event Center at the Westgate except properties that are within walking distance.