LAS VEGAS, NV -- The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) opened registration today for the 2025 show, which will take place February 25 to 27, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

KBIS, the largest North American trade expo and professional networking event for the kitchen and bath industry, successfully hosted more than 41,500 registered attendees and over 670 exhibitors in 2024 for an overwhelming display of design, innovation and professional development. The must-attend event for architects, designers, specifiers and building pros is owned by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and produced by Emerald Expositions.

“It will be a challenge to surpass last year’s 60th-anniversary show, which was marked by an incredible display of expertise and enthusiasm,” said Bill Darcy, global president & CEO of NKBA | KBIS. “However, we are more than ready to meet that challenge. The 2025 show is set to deliver an inspirational standard of design and innovation from both exhibitors and attendees, with an even stronger international presence as KBIS continues to connect the North American market with the global industry. With diverse perspectives, new opportunities and increased expertise — alongside expanded digital opportunities and on-site events — KBIS 2025 will distinctly highlight the future of our dynamic industry.”

KBIS 2025 Highlights + Exhibitors

Preparations for 2025 are underway to energize favorite KBIS programs, including Best of KBIS and DesignBites. Focusing on the future, KBIS is thrilled to announce additional details for activations that offer more opportunities to discover and connect with the show’s robust network:

The International Hub at South Hall: With its largest international exhibitor presence to date, KBIS 2025 will connect the North American industry to a greater global audience, as representatives from many regions worldwide share their best and brightest while soaking up all our industry has to offer. South Hall is the place to find all things international, including the Global Connect Lounge, the international kiosks and multiple pavilions and individual international brands on display. South Hall is also home to the Discovery District, where attendees can discover new brands and products.

NEXTStage (South Hall): The heart of KBIS where attendees can connect with speakers and colleagues and hear innovative ideas, professional insights and legendary voices will feature new programs and must-see speakers discussing topics surrounding Wellness, Sustainability, Technology and Business Trends. Last year, design icons Mick De Giulio and Christopher Peacock joined Richard T. Anuszkiewicz to talk life and business; Shelly Rosenburg impressed with her insights into the Neurodivergent Universe; and Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Suzanne Kasler and Matthew Quinn provided hot takes on trends – just a few highlights from an outstanding lineup.

Luxury Lounge: The Luxury Lounge will return after a hugely successful inaugural year, and will again offer curated discussions about the ever-changing concept of “luxury” in the home. The Lounge will have an increased footprint after last year’s standing-room-only events, including “Translating European Design Trends to the U.S. Market,” “Bath Trends: Where Luxury Lifestyle Meets Technology, Design and Wellness,” and “Bringing Luxury Outdoors.”

The Plaza: The growing popularity of sophisticated outdoor living brings The Plaza back for its second year, having established a fan base in 2024 with its mix of high-end brand spotlights and leisure activities for those needing a bit of rest and reconnection to the outdoors. This year, attendees can find even more inspiration at The Plaza.

International Pavilions: With its largest international exhibitor presence to date, KBIS 2025 will connect the North American industry to a greater global audience, as representatives from many regions worldwide share their best and brightest while soaking up all our industry has to offer. The German Pavilion will return to North Hall, while the UK and Brazilian Pavilions can be found in South Hall.

Filling over 500,000 square feet of space at KBIS, returning exhibitors include Cosentino, House of Rohl, Kohler, SKS/LG Electronics, Fabuwood and SMEG, while others will be making their KBIS debut: Ama Luxury Shower, Artika lighting and Furnipart Danish hardware. Together with 200 international exhibitors, they’ll be among the 2,300+ making up Design + Construction Week (DCW) – the official colocation of KBIS and IBS (the National Association of Home Builders’ International Builders’ Show®) – covering 1.2 million total net square feet and welcoming an expected 110,000+ design and construction professionals.

“We are so proud of the community we’ve created at KBIS,” said Jason McGraw, group vice president, KBIS. “The success of this show is down to the leaders, creators, thinkers and innovators who attend and display at this event, and we’re inspired every year by what we see. Without fail, KBIS defies even the highest expectations we set, and we can’t wait to show the kitchen and bath industry all that’s in store for 2025.”

Register Early and Save

KBIS registration can be found at https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowKBI251/?flow=attendee. During the month of September, NKBA members can register for free and nonmembers receive discounted pricing. For the Media Members of the media should visit the Press Service Center on the KBIS website to learn more about registration and complimentary press credentials, which are only available to editorial media. To register for an Editorial Press Pass, visit https://designandconstructionweek.com/press.html