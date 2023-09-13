LAS VEGAS, NV -- The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA, opened registration today for the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), which will take place February 27 to 29, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

KBIS is the largest North American trade expo and networking opportunity for kitchen and bath industry professionals. The 2024 show will host more than 500 exhibitors and include programming and awards across a range of categories. The annual event is owned by NKBA and produced by Emerald Expositions. “KBIS shines a spotlight on kitchen and bath design and technology. It’s an incredible opportunity for both new exhibitors and alumni to showcase their latest products and innovations—and for design professionals to discover the trends that will lead the industry in the coming year,” said Suzie Williford, NKBA executive vice president & chief strategy officer. “Building from a record-setting 2023 edition, this year marks the 60th

anniversary of KBIS, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this milestone with an even larger layout and new programming.”

KBIS – 60th Anniversary & 2024 Exhibitors

This milestone year for KBIS will prove to be its largest yet—an additional 50,000 square feet of exhibits will bring the show’s expanded footprint across three expo halls to more than 450,000 square feet—displaying top-of-the-line products from leading-edge exhibitors.

2024 exhibitors will include: Beko, Cambria, Compac, Cosentino, Delta, Emtek, Fabuwood, Forte Group, GE Appliances Café and Monogram and Profile brands, James Martin Vanities, Karran, Kohler, LX Hausys, Middleby, Miele, Moen, Pfister, SMEG, Signature Kitchen Suite, Top Knobs – Hardware Resources, TOTO, Whirlpool, and Z-Line, among others.

With a growing international scope, KBIS will host brands from Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom among other countries. In addition, KBIS continues to grow beyond kitchens & baths, expanding to include products for outdoor kitchens, laundry rooms, bedrooms, walk-in closets, and more.

Some of the must-see destinations within the 2024 show include:

● The DCW Outdoor Living Pavilion focuses on outdoor living products and will feature brands

like Dometic Home, NatureKast, and Premier Outdoor USA;

● The German Pavilion will showcase manufacturers of German kitchen and bath products and

services;

● All new Luxury Talks Lounge in the North Hall will feature brands new to KBIS and leading

designers sharing luxury trends and design best practices on a show floor lounge that will also

host designer networking events;

● The Kickstarter Zone will host new-to-market brands that have been in the residential design

and construction business for less than three years and are exhibiting for the first time at KBIS;

and

● KBISNeXT Stage will be held in the South Hall this coming year and continues to be a

cornerstone of the KBIS experience, bringing to life the kitchen and bath industry through panels, conversations, awards, and competitions.



“Over its 60-year history, KBIS has established itself as a ‘must-attend’ event for industry leaders. The show is a place for connection across disciplines with colleagues able to network and exchange ideas,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president KBIS. “We look forward to 2024 and all that KBIS has to offer.”

Design & Construction Week® – The Residential Design and Construction Industry Hub

KBIS and IBS (the National Association of Home Builders’ International Builders’ Show®) is pleased to continue to co-locate. Building on over a decade of collaboration, Design & Construction Week (DCW) will feature more than 1,900 combined exhibitors and 1,100,000 total net square feet for 2024. There will be 100,000+ design and construction professionals expected to attend to see the newest products and meet with industry experts.

Register Early and Save

KBIS registration is KBIS 2024 (experientevent.com), and NKBA members can sign up for free during the month of September.