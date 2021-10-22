WASHINGTON DC --The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) today released the following statement updating the health and safety protocols for the upcoming Design & Construction Week® (DCW), to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, February 8 to 10, 2022. DCW features NAHB's International Builders' Show® (IBS) and NKBA's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS).

"The safety and well-being of our attendees, partners, exhibitors, site workers and staff remains our top priority. As we get closer to returning to an in-person show in Orlando, we continue to update our health and safety policies for the upcoming Design and Construction Week based upon current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Florida and local Orlando health authorities. We will continue to monitor their recommendations and will update relevant information as needed. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Orlando for an incredible show experience."

The Health and Safety Policies for Design and Construction Week can be found at: http://www.designandconstructionweek.com/healthsafety.html.

For more information on the International Builders' Show, visit www.buildersshow.com, and for information on the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, visit www.kbis.com.