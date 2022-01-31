WASHINGTON D.C. -- The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is requesting nominations to fill one vacant employee representative position on the Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health. The 15-member group advises the Secretary of Labor and Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health on developing standards and policies affecting the construction industry.

Committee members represent employees, employers, state safety and health agencies and the public. Members generally serve two-year staggered terms, except the representative designated by the Department of Health and Human Services and appointed by the Secretary of Labor, who serves indefinitely.

Submit nominations electronically into Docket Number OSHA-2022-0001 at http://www.regulations.gov, the Federal eRulemaking Portal. Read the Federal Register notice for submission details. The deadline for submissions is February, 22nd, 2022.