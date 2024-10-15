LAS VEGAS, NV-- The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) has opened an industry-wide search for three design-savvy TikTok personalities to take followers behind the scenes of the largest North American trade expo and professional networking event for the kitchen and bath industry. Each chosen winner will cover one day of KBIS (February 25 to 27, 2025) in each exhibit hall (North, West and South), sharing their top finds and providing their unique perspectives on the latest in kitchen, bath and design innovation. The hosts will be given exclusive access to KBIS, the chance to share their design expertise and authentic style with thousands of viewers, and an opportunity to grow their audience by partnering with the premier kitchen and bath show.

Those who wish to enter are asked to:

1. Create a 60-second video explaining why they’d make the perfect KBIS TikTok host and what they are most excited to see at KBIS 2025.

2. Direct message (DM) or tag @kbis_official and use #KBISTikTokHost in their post.

Participants must have content creation and editing experience on TikTok, be comfortable speaking in front of the camera and have a strong social media presence. Applicants will be judged on their creativity, personality and their knowledge of and passion for KBIS and design. The search will run until October 31, 2024.

Winners will be announced on November 14, 2024.

All KBIS attendees and kitchen and bath enthusiasts are encouraged to follow @kbis_official for extensive on-site TikTok content during the show, which takes place February 25 to 27, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.