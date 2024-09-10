LAS VEGAS, NV -- The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is once again issuing an open call for presenters to contribute to engaging presentations, intimate chats and captivating panels throughout all three days of the show. Leading voices from all facets of the architecture and design community will share their perspectives at the NEXTStage in South Hall and the LUXURY Lounge in North Hall. Themed tracks include:

Business & Trends: Tackle strategy through relatable anecdotes from some of the best in the business.

Technology: Lean into AI, smart homes, and the future of design.

Sustainability: Discover trailblazers in eco-conscious design.

Wellness: Explore healthy homes and design from human-centric perspectives.

If you are qualified to speak with authority on any of these four topics, KBIS invites you to submit an application here. Criteria that will be considered include relevant background and expertise in the architecture and design community, experience as a speaker, social media presence and presenting a unique and compelling point of view. Submissions will be evaluated on a rolling basis until October 7, 2024.

Within the context of the kitchen and bath industry, KBIS covers a diverse breadth of topics and expertise and is looking for thought leaders to bring topics to life. Consider applying if you have an understanding of trends and a timely take on the future of the industry; if you’re an expert on a niche design philosophy or psychology; or if you have a particular knack for storytelling with the experience to back it up. If this isn’t you but sounds like someone you know or admire, email our programming team at KBIS@flyingcamel.com with the subject line “KBIS Presenter” and give us the reasons why. Media attending this year’s show who’d like to moderate are also invited to email for consideration with the subject line “KBIS Moderator.”

Brands interested in a stage presence, please contact your KBIS Sales Representative to discuss opportunities; a NEXTStage event includes considerable promotion of any high-end collaborators or celebrity partners your brand is bringing to the show, and we’d love to hear their point of view. For more detailed sponsorship information, please visit www.kbis.com.

Professional circuit speakers may not be considered.