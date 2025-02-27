The commitment to sustainability will be one of the main highlights of the Brazilian participation in KBIS 2025 (Kitchen & Bath Industry Show), the largest kitchen and bath design event in North America, which will take place from February 25th to 27th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The “It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone” booth will feature an innovative project that combines design, technology, and environmental responsibility.

The Brazilian participation in the event is part of the program of the same name as the booth, developed by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). This strategic presence aims to connect Brazilian natural stones with leading designers and architects in the North American market, highlighting the value of sustainability and innovation in global design. To bring this concept to life, the space was designed by the renowned Uruguayan design firm La Agencia, with the goal of showcasing Brazil’s unparalleled geodiversity – the greatest in the world – and the creative strength that characterizes the Brazilian natural stone industry.

One of the main highlights of the booth is the countertop made of quartzite. This piece represents the continuous pursuit of sustainability in the Brazilian natural stone industry. The countertop was created by reusing casqueiros – natural leftovers from the cutting of stone blocks that would normally be discarded. Instead of becoming waste, these parts were incorporated into the curved section of the countertop, preserving their original shapes and characteristics. To enhance the rustic appearance and the unique veins of the quartzite, the pieces underwent a sandblasting process, giving the design even more personality and authenticity.

The project’s execution required cutting-edge technology, with a total of 204 hours of CNC (Computer Numeric Control) machine work dedicated to producing the curved pieces, resulting in 15 days of continuous work to achieve the required precision. The production of the countertop and base required an additional 90 hours of processing, with seven days dedicated to cutting and finishing the curved pieces. This level of detail was only possible thanks to the technological excellence applied in transforming the raw material.

Extracted in the state of Pará, Brazil, Vitória Régia quartzite stands out for its striking veins and shades that range from light green to deep green. The honed finish enhances the sophistication of the material, while the Vulcano finish provides a visual and tactile experience that closely resembles the natural texture of the stone.

“The countertop goes beyond being just a design piece; it represents the Brazilian natural stone industry’s commitment to sustainable beauty, technological innovation, and the appreciation of raw materials,” said Fabio Cruz, Vice President of Centrorochas. “In the center of the countertop, we will have a Carolina Cherry tree symbolizing the perfect connection between design and nature, just like natural stones, which are adaptable to any environment. This translates the essence of the Brazilian industry, which unites creativity and respect for nature to offer high-impact solutions in global design,” he concluded.

The Diversity of Brazilian Stones in One Space

Seven leading companies in the Brazilian natural stone industry have embraced the mission of showcasing the country’s prominence at KBIS: Brasigran, Brothers in Granite, Decolores, Granos, Magban, Nova Aurora and Zucchi Stones. Together, they will bring to the event the diversity, quality, beauty, innovation, and sustainability that define the Brazilian natural stone industry.

Floor: MagBlanc (Magban) – matte finish

Wall: Terracota (Granos) – brushed finish

Countertop: Vitória Régia (Brasigran) – honed and Vulcano finishes

Furniture: Aurora Blue (Nova Aurora) Cristallo Illuminatis (Brothers in Granite) Matterhorn (Zucchi Stones) Splendido (Decolores) Bronzite (Decolores) Aurora Green (Nova Aurora)



Educational Program

During the event, the It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone initiative will offer an exclusive educational program for visitors, featuring lectures conducted by specialists in the Brazilian natural stone industry. These presentations will provide valuable insights into the diversity, innovation, and sustainability of natural stones in design projects. Additionally, participating designers and architects will be able to earn CEU (Continuing Education Units) credits, adding value to their professional development.