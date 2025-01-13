VERONA, ITALY – Antolini® is preparing for North America’s premier Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) with a new exhibition concept designed by Alessandro La Spada. The pavilion – named Antolini Village – will be organized as a journey through islands forming an archipelago; each island, which will host meeting spaces on the inside, will be “wrapped” with Antolini's precious natural stones on the outside.

Scheduled from February 25 to 27, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, KBSI will showcase the latest bathroom and kitchen products, trends and technologies for architects, designers and other industry professionals to view. Within this realm, Antolini will feature its best natural stones -- ranging among the variants part of the Exclusive Collection, composed by 90 natural stones for which the company holds exclusive rights; the TEXTURES+ Collection, an innovative series of surface finishing processes; and the Lady A Collection, a series of handcrafted rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings set with natural gemstones by Antolini.

“During a meeting with Alberto Antolini, CEO, the idea emerged to conceive the installation as a composition of independent elements, yet unified by a common denominator capable of delivering a harmonious and coherent vision of the project,” explained the designer. “From this concept, the idea of the ‘Village’ took shape: a bifront structure that opens on one side with a welcoming gesture, while on the other side, it closes with a wall defining the boundary, marked by sculptural vertical elements. Inside, a series of small organic-shaped architectures (the rooms) form a seemingly random layout, creating pathways that gradually reveal surfaces clad with the exclusive Antolini collections.”

Among the nine islands, visitors will encounter unique spaces such as the Dover White® meeting room, as well as the Cipollino GreyWave and the Amazonite® ones. In detail, Dover White by Antolini is a marble that is part of the Exclusive Collection, defined by the delicate blend of milky-white and gray hues on its surface; Cipollino GreyWave marble, also part of the Exclusive Collection, shows layers of Mother Nature’s history on its surface and, as a third design option, Amazonite® is a quartzite formed by granite pegmatite, a rock created by different minerals which, placed side by side, create the shades that define the stone: turquoise, sea green and emerald green.

As visitors explore the pavilion, they will have the opportunity to have a close look at a variety of Antolini's design inspirations -- from Cristallo Vitrum “Wow” backdrops and backlit counters – a concrete evidence on the company’s expertise on shaping even the hardest natural stones – to the innovative surfaces part of the TEXTURES+ Collection, including Flut, Stratos, Flexwaves and Hard Rock, among others. Additionally, the Lady A Collection of gem-set jewelry will also be on display.

Antolini brings over 30 of its finest natural stones to Las Vegas, showcasing a range of practical applications, design alternatives, and creative possibilities through the innovative design of its new booth. This presentation seamlessly blends innovation, craftsmanship and expertise.