NEW YORK, NY -- After a successful showing at Cersaie in Bologna, Italy, and Boutique Design New York (BDNY) in New York this Fall, Ceramics of Italy will be heading to the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) for the first time from February 25 to 27, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Organized by Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and the Italian Trade Agency, 15 premier Ceramics of Italy member brands will display their latest collections showcasing the most current trends and technological innovations in Italian ceramic design inside the Ceramics of Italy Pavilion, located in the North Hall.

Attendees at this year’s show will have the opportunity to see a wide selection of Italian ceramic

and porcelain tile products -- from brick and unique small-formats to thick and slim large

slabs -- that are particularly well-suited for kitchen and bath surfacing applications, including

countertops, islands, backsplashes, flooring, tubs, vanities and even prefabricated bath

furnishings. These new products and collections also showcase the latest color and design

trends sweeping the industry. Visitors can expect to spot a range of water-inspired blues and

warm “harvest” tones that coincide with many 2025 Colors of the Year like Pantone’s “Mocha

Mousse,” tactile surfaces that bring back the allure of authentic craftsmanship through

cutting-edge technologies, 3D fluted and striped decors for a striking visual effect and new

takes on traditional stone, marble and terrazzo looks.

Featured Ceramics of Italy member brands at KBIS 2025 include: FAP Ceramiche (N939),

Casalgrande Padana (N1039), Settecento (N1140), Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola (N1138),

Ceramica Rondine (N943), La Fabbrica (N941), Fincibec S.p.A (N1040), Emilceramica (N1144), Edimax Astor Ceramiche (N1041), Ceramiche Refin (N945), ABK Group (N1038), Vallelunga (N1043), Energie Ker (N1042), Marca Corona (N1045) and Ragno (N1142).

Representatives from the exhibiting brands will be available to provide technical information and

answer inquiries regarding the North American market. Additionally, representatives from

Ceramics of Italy, Confindustria Ceramica and the Italian Trade Agency will be present at booth

#N1044 to discuss the latest design trends and provide more details on the excellence of the

Italian ceramic sector.