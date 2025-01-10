CARLSTADT, NJ – Neolith, a global leader in sintered stone surfaces, will captivate attendees at the annual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2025 on February 25th to 27th in Las Vegas, NV. The company will present its newest surfaces as part of its “Atmosphere: Breeze of Innovation” campaign, alongside the Vanessa DeLeon Edit. This exhibit highlights Neolith’s dedication to sustainability and cutting-edge design. With a portfolio that includes award-winning products and eco-friendly solutions, Neolith remains a top choice for architects, designers and homeowners worldwide.

Neolith’s four new innovative products – White Sands, Rapolano, Artisan and Ignea – embody the transformative power of design. These models feature groundbreaking textures, colors and designs that redefine how surfaces can inspire and renew spaces.

Vanessa DeLeon, renowned interior designer, television personality and Neolith’s U.S. Brand Ambassador, will join the brand at KBIS 2025 during the brand’s on-booth planned activations. Known for her bold glamorous style, blending traditional and modern elements, DeLeon will represent Neolith across campaigns, events and activations, including The Vanessa DeLeon Edit. Her partnership elevates Neolith’s visibility in the U.S. and reinforces its position as a leading innovator in high-performance sustainable surfaces.