LAS VEGAS, NV – MSI will unveil a brand-new, state-of-the-art booth at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2025. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the company’s latest quartz and natural stone countertops, flooring, LVT, hardwood, porcelain and wall tile collections like never before. The new both will allow attendees to experience cutting-edge designs, explore trend-forward materials and connect with industry experts all in one space.