The Terra collection, from Porcelanosa, offers a soft and warm color palette, inspired by the essence of Mediterranean cement. This original series of floor and wall tiles features subtle white scales, creating a striking contrast with its matte finish while enhancing luminosity in any space. Terra is available in two finishes for both floor and wall tiles: Bone and Topo. The flooring options come in two sizes: 47 x 47 inches and 32 x 32 inches. For wall coverings, the collection offers a 24- x 59-inch format, including the Terra base tile and two volume decors: Line, featuring bold, straight lines with diverse textures, and Deco, a dynamic hexagonal pattern with varied textures arranged randomly.

